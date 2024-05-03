Artifact – 0.79.46 News, Release, Changelog

Work continues on improving support for various screen sizes. Roughly a quarter of the conversions deemed necessary have been done, so you may now notice a few changes, but there is still a long way to go and I will continue to keep this as one of my main focuses.
Ying's frenzy scene is almost done! Once he is done, we have Harriet left and then, finally, the Crimson Seraph himself. The plan is to finish these characters in order and move on to other art necessities (M+M scene artwork, F+F artwork, backgrounds, broodmother-related art, a frenzy for Melissa, transitional gender art, and more). However, with the plot rewrite, I may opt to hold off on the Crimson Seraph artwork until we get further along in that process.
On to this week's changes!
Changelog
- *Improved some formatting/scaling for parts of the sidebar, possession scenes, inventory, game menu, and the expanded map.
- *The yearly schedule will no longer show players their chance to pass the midterms if the day of midterms has already occurred, in which case it will now show whether or not they passed. In addition, the yearly schedule can now be opened multiple times without having to reload/switch passages first.
- *The game will now try harder to adapt screen size widths under 1440px
- *Changed the map font to something more thematic, yet legible
- *Female MCs will now see Libido Pills instead of Penis Enlargement Pills
Changed files in this update