Artifact – 0.79.46 News, Release, Changelog

Work continues on improving support for various screen sizes. Roughly a quarter of the conversions deemed necessary have been done, so you may now notice a few changes, but there is still a long way to go and I will continue to keep this as one of my main focuses.

Ying's frenzy scene is almost done! Once he is done, we have Harriet left and then, finally, the Crimson Seraph himself. The plan is to finish these characters in order and move on to other art necessities (M+M scene artwork, F+F artwork, backgrounds, broodmother-related art, a frenzy for Melissa, transitional gender art, and more). However, with the plot rewrite, I may opt to hold off on the Crimson Seraph artwork until we get further along in that process.

On to this week's changes!

Changelog