The Garden Path update for 3 May 2024

Demo live! Come garden with us <3

Share · View all patches · Build 14258312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear gardeners,

The Garden Path's de-moooo is now live. We're also currently part of the Farming Fest event on Steam.

Say hi to vegetable residents and explore the garden’s secrets. Open your hearts to the meditative and at times, melancholic, meandering journey.

Get the demo here!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1638500/The_Garden_Path/

Until next time…
Louis, carrotcake

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1638501
  • Loading history…
