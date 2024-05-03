Demo live! Come garden with us <3

Share · View all patches · Build 14258312 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear gardeners,

The Garden Path's de-moooo is now live. We're also currently part of the Farming Fest event on Steam.

Say hi to vegetable residents and explore the garden’s secrets. Open your hearts to the meditative and at times, melancholic, meandering journey.

Get the demo here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1638500/The_Garden_Path/

Until next time…

Louis, carrotcake