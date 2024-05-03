Tactician Card Set Patch

Content:
- The Tactician set is now unlockable from the map.
- The Golden Ichor upgrade that unlock ER reward saving can now be upgraded twice. The second upgrade adds another save slot.
- Added a Supporter pack to the store that gives above-rate Eternal Essence and extra glyphs from the Daily Gift.
Balance:
- Ichor scaling begins having diminishing marginal returns at level 25, with the growth reaching its slowest at level 250.
- Building scaling now has diminishing marginal returns at level 20, with the growth reaching its slowest at level 100.
- The Maneuver card has been reworked (and there are now many more ways to gain Maneuver cards in the new set!)
- Broodlord has received an additional ability: its next attack will hit twice after a Broodling has been killed.
- Divine Bell has had its cost at ranks 1-4 reduced.
- Lackeyderm has had its attack at ranks 1-3 increased.
- The Axe of Flinging has had its damage and golden ichor values increased.
- The Fetid Fungus has had its base health increased.
- Sacrificial Dagger has been reworked: it now gives the stats of the sacrificed unit to a randomly friendly unit, up to a cap determined by the card rank.
- The option to reset talents when using rebrth glyphs has been removed.
- Spiffany's level 1 Companion effect has had its value reduced by one third.
- Kersei's level 16 Companion Effect has had its damage bonus decreased.
- Goldenberry and RP plant harvests have had their base values reduced slightly, but now scale linearly with plant level.
Fixes:
- Spectral Assassin now scales with Dex, as intended.
- Updated the health and mana regen tooltips.
- Cards will now spread out more if you have more than 10 in your hand, so that it doesn't become difficult to select a card you want.
- Fixed an issue where the Save Reward button after a game of Eternal Recurrence would permanently disappear after playing a practice game.
- You'll no longer receive a Water notification after purchasing the Irrigation System.
- The "healing" state will now immediately end if you unequip Accelerated Healing.
- Fixed overlapping text in the credits.
- Tooltips on notification on World Map features have been combined to prevent inconsistent behavior.
- Tooltips will now avoid going above the top of the screen.
- Fixed an issue where plant growths could become NaaN if the device's clock was earlier than the last logout.
QoL:
- Berry glyphs now show you how many Berries you will get from using them in the Glyph table.
- The Water All button will now disappear after purchasing the Irrigation system.
- Initiating a purchase will now show the "Waiting for Server" message in the tooltip and prevent a button from being clicked, to prevent accidental excessive initiations from resulting in a lockout.
Save System:
- Backups will now be saved every 1 hour of active play time, in addition to when you start a new play session, to protect progress during long play sessions.
- A new save will now be created in a temporary file and then moved to the Autosave.save file. This change will not generally be noticeable, but it should greatly reduce the risk of a save file being corrupted or destroyed if a crash happens while the game is saving.
