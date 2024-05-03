Open Mod 2024.2.10 [3-May-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where the server browser entry text would be too small and hard to see

-fixed an issue where if the player changed loadout in the pre-game time of Extraction the player would not auto spawn and would have to bring the pause menu and click the respawn button

-fixed an issue where after the GUI changes to the victory screen the Disconnect button on the endgame victory screen would be missing

-fixed an issue where the PvP bots could not be spectated (game would not start spectating bot after real player has died)

Added/Changed:

-major changes to the PvP bots, they are much smarter and a decent enemy, in both Defusal and Domination, they now know how to plant the bomb/capture the flag, how to defuse, how to open doors, how to play the objectives. The gameplay with them will not be stiff anymore, they are not just sitting ducks nor they just free roam the map but they play the objective, More changes and improvements will come to them in the days to come.

-reviewed and adjusted all bot nav points, objective points and spawns for both Defusal and Domination, for all maps that support those game modes.

-reviewed and rebaked the navigation mesh for bots in all PvP maps

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around