Ver. 1.0.81
Fixed an error where the new yellow elite icon was being used on rare mobs, rare mobs now use the red icon while legendary mobs use the yellow icon.
Made improvements towards the in-game energy timer system.
Improved the animator system for the fish companion to prevent errors.
Improved the loot generation system for efficiency.
Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 3 May 2024
Ver. 1.0.81
Ver. 1.0.81
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update