 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 3 May 2024

Ver. 1.0.81

Share · View all patches · Build 14258177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.0.81
Fixed an error where the new yellow elite icon was being used on rare mobs, rare mobs now use the red icon while legendary mobs use the yellow icon.
Made improvements towards the in-game energy timer system.
Improved the animator system for the fish companion to prevent errors.
Improved the loot generation system for efficiency.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2292221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link