ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Development Release #32: Fixes!

Development Release #32: Fixes!

Build 14258132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This upgrade fixes things we have broken in the recent release, LOL!
Namely, both the cargo screen and the ship upgrades have been fixed.

LES GO.

