VRogue 1.4.0 Complete!

Fellow Rogues,

Today is the Penultimate Update of VRogue, version 1.4.0:

Changelog

VR:

Using most items is now simpler: You grab them from your inventory and pull them to yourself. (The previous method of using the trigger when hovering over the item in the inventory will still work)

You can now change the game’s handedness by grabbing the weapon out of the inventory with whatever hand you want to wield it in. This setting will persist across playthroughs. (was: everyone was right-handed).

You can now hold an item in your offhand! This only works for certain items, specifically throwables (anything with a count of 2 or more) and wands. To do this, simply pull the item out of your inventory with your offhand. This will not end your turn. To use the held item (to e.g. throw or zap), aim it at the tile in the direction you want to use it and hold down the trigger. Items you are holding in your offhand will be highlighted orange on the inventory screen To stop holding the item, just pull up your inventory and put it back.

Battling monsters now comes with sound effects for each animation!

The “options” screen now provides the ability to turn off aforementioned sound effects (as well as the ambient background sounds)

Bugs / Minor Changes:

The “hold to confirm” bars for actions you take that usually end your turn (e.g. moving, fighting, wielding, etc) are now more consistent - actions that will not end your turn should have brackets around them (e.g. “[calling]”), and actions which will end your turn do not have brackets.

There is now a trail of highlights pointing to your target tile, rather than just a single highlight. The highlight that indicates your player position is orange.

Fixed an issue where some monsters were still visible after the player’s death.

Penultimate?

That's right, I'm actually using the word 'penultimate' correctly; this will likely be the next to last update for VRogue. With this update, I've completed everything on the Roadmap and then some. It's like more of a VR game now than ever before, and I feel I've gotten it as close as I can without compromising the underlying Rogue port. In short, it's done!

But if it were done, it wouldn't need another update, would it? Well, just because something wasn't on the roadmap post doesn't mean I don't want to do it, and the ability to retexture the entire game is something I've wanted since day 1. And while I'm at it, why not just support mods overall? I have a plan to accomplish this, but it's going to take a while: I'm setting a tentative deadline of December 2024 / January 2025, around the 1 year mark from the game's release. That's far enough away that, practically, the game's done. Enjoy, and look forward to the day where someone with more art talent than I have (e.g. anyone) makes a prettier dungeon :)

Until then!