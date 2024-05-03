Patch Notes - Release 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14257922 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Release Notes 1.0.5 (Website/Discord)

We’ve heard your feedback that more of you would love to just play Punch Royale, so we’ve shifted the Game Modes to the following:

FEATURED: Punch Royale, FFA. Eligible for Crowns

FEATURED: Points Modes, FFA. Includes Sugar Rush, Crab Crush, King of the Hill, and Deathmatch. Eligible for Crowns.

EVENT: Goop Cube Teams Rotation. Rotates between Duos, Trios, and Squads

EVENT: Teams Modes Rotation. Rotates between Duos, Trios, and Squads of Point Scoring modes, including 2v2, 10v10, and 4v4.

WEEKENDS: 1v1 Me, Bro

Our goal is to allow people to play lots of different types of game modes while maintaining high-quality matches and short matchmaking times. We’re open to continuing to change this format, so please leave feedback in Discord on what you’d like to see!

Stream Queue fixes

If you receive a Stream Queue invite while on the Match Complete screen, it gives you the chance to join

When a Stream Queue Party fills up, the dialog auto-closes.

If your Party gets more than 20 players in it, we ask if you want to create a Stream Queue instead

Stream Queues can be opened directly from the “Party” button if Streamer Mode is enabled.

New Stuff

NEW SHOP SECTION: Outfit Shop! There’s specific cosmetics available to purchase directly for Gems, updated daily. Random Cosmetic Boxes: Buy x5 to get a guaranteed Epic. Buy x10 to get a guaranteed legendary Added Punching Ring to the 1v1 and 2v2 Private Match pool for private matches. Added the Creator Code entry into the Shop Mobile players can be Founders too! Founder’s Packs are available in the in-game Shop If you already have the Super or Super+ Rumble Pass and you purchase a Founder’s Pack you’ll receive the following Gems instead: Super: 180 Gems Super+: 300 Gems

To reduce confusion, Punchies previewed in Bundles will just be Blue Punchies wearing whatever cosmetics are sold in the Bundle. They won’t preview your cosmetics anymore.

Balance

Deathmatch timeout duration increased by 60 seconds.

Deathmatch Duos score to win changed from 30->25.

Deathmatch Trios score to win changed from 45->35.

Deathmatch Squads score to win changed from 60->45.

Added 10 additional dropping tiles to Beach Ballin’ Deathmatch.

Added 9 additional dropping tiles to Under Construction Deathmatch.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit where players could defy gravity forever on Spaced Out.

Fixed the controller scroll speed on Crown Road.

Fixed the Team numbers to be consistent between the Lobby and in-match in Private Matches.

Fixed a bug in Crab Crush where the timer didn’t reset when everyone fell below the points threshold

Fixed a bug in Crab Crush where the timer didn’t reset when someone else takes the lead

Fixed a bug with tile droppers on Under Construction (Crab Crush).

Fixed a bug with a floating item spawner on Wrekt 2v2.

Fixed an issue where cosmetics unlocked through the Rumble Pass erroneously said they were duplicates

Fixed an issue where Spectate UI could persist if you watched a Replay and then played a match

Fixed an issue where extra players would sometimes spawn in a Trios match

Fixed an issue where the Mode Picker didn’t close when the match is starting

Fixed a bug where players would spawn under the boat in 2v2 Boxing Ring.

Fixed a bug where players would sometimes show as “invisible”, when they were actually rendering under the ground.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the wrong Map or Game Mode would display when playing a Public match in a Party.

Fixed an issue where dropped gadgets could sometimes land above the ground

Fixed a bug where sometimes ads would break in-game music and sound effects.

Fixed a bug where the Anvil quest doesn’t progress

Fixed a bug where “We Gamin’” was marked as a Twitch Drop, not an Epic exclusive.

Temporarily disabled the in-game News button while we sort out some performance issues that it was causing

If you have any additional feedback, we'd love to hear it! [Join our Discord and come hang out](discord.gg/rumbleclub)!