Patch Notes - Release 1.0.5

Release Notes 1.0.5 (Website/Discord)
Active Events Update
We’ve heard your feedback that more of you would love to just play Punch Royale, so we’ve shifted the Game Modes to the following:
- FEATURED: Punch Royale, FFA. Eligible for Crowns
- FEATURED: Points Modes, FFA. Includes Sugar Rush, Crab Crush, King of the Hill, and Deathmatch. Eligible for Crowns.
- EVENT: Goop Cube Teams Rotation. Rotates between Duos, Trios, and Squads
- EVENT: Teams Modes Rotation. Rotates between Duos, Trios, and Squads of Point Scoring modes, including 2v2, 10v10, and 4v4.
- WEEKENDS: 1v1 Me, Bro
Our goal is to allow people to play lots of different types of game modes while maintaining high-quality matches and short matchmaking times. We’re open to continuing to change this format, so please leave feedback in Discord on what you’d like to see!
Stream Queue fixes
- If you receive a Stream Queue invite while on the Match Complete screen, it gives you the chance to join
- When a Stream Queue Party fills up, the dialog auto-closes.
- If your Party gets more than 20 players in it, we ask if you want to create a Stream Queue instead
- Stream Queues can be opened directly from the “Party” button if Streamer Mode is enabled.
New Stuff
-
NEW SHOP SECTION: Outfit Shop! There’s specific cosmetics available to purchase directly for Gems, updated daily.
-
Random Cosmetic Boxes: Buy x5 to get a guaranteed Epic. Buy x10 to get a guaranteed legendary
-
Added Punching Ring to the 1v1 and 2v2 Private Match pool for private matches.
-
Added the Creator Code entry into the Shop
-
Mobile players can be Founders too! Founder’s Packs are available in the in-game Shop
-
If you already have the Super or Super+ Rumble Pass and you purchase a Founder’s Pack you’ll receive the following Gems instead:
- Super: 180 Gems
- Super+: 300 Gems
-
-
-
To reduce confusion, Punchies previewed in Bundles will just be Blue Punchies wearing whatever cosmetics are sold in the Bundle. They won’t preview your cosmetics anymore.
Balance
- Deathmatch timeout duration increased by 60 seconds.
- Deathmatch Duos score to win changed from 30->25.
- Deathmatch Trios score to win changed from 45->35.
- Deathmatch Squads score to win changed from 60->45.
- Added 10 additional dropping tiles to Beach Ballin’ Deathmatch.
- Added 9 additional dropping tiles to Under Construction Deathmatch.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an exploit where players could defy gravity forever on Spaced Out.
- Fixed the controller scroll speed on Crown Road.
- Fixed the Team numbers to be consistent between the Lobby and in-match in Private Matches.
- Fixed a bug in Crab Crush where the timer didn’t reset when everyone fell below the points threshold
- Fixed a bug in Crab Crush where the timer didn’t reset when someone else takes the lead
- Fixed a bug with tile droppers on Under Construction (Crab Crush).
- Fixed a bug with a floating item spawner on Wrekt 2v2.
- Fixed an issue where cosmetics unlocked through the Rumble Pass erroneously said they were duplicates
- Fixed an issue where Spectate UI could persist if you watched a Replay and then played a match
- Fixed an issue where extra players would sometimes spawn in a Trios match
- Fixed an issue where the Mode Picker didn’t close when the match is starting
- Fixed a bug where players would spawn under the boat in 2v2 Boxing Ring.
- Fixed a bug where players would sometimes show as “invisible”, when they were actually rendering under the ground.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the wrong Map or Game Mode would display when playing a Public match in a Party.
- Fixed an issue where dropped gadgets could sometimes land above the ground
- Fixed a bug where sometimes ads would break in-game music and sound effects.
- Fixed a bug where the Anvil quest doesn’t progress
- Fixed a bug where “We Gamin’” was marked as a Twitch Drop, not an Epic exclusive.
- Temporarily disabled the in-game News button while we sort out some performance issues that it was causing
If you have any additional feedback, we'd love to hear it!
- Lightfox Games
