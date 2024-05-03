0.9.2.0 Update Notes

Updates
- Added the talent "Choose," which allows you to choose a specific direction when picking up skill books. It takes 3 talent points to fully upgrade.
(It's an early-stage UI design at the moment.)
- The number of uses for the talent "Possibility" has been increased by 1.
- Added 5 talent points that can be obtained. Existing saves will be supplemented with talent points for past levels.
Fix
- Fixed the level display of upgrade abilities when equipped with corresponding runes.
Changed files in this update