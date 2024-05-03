Patch Notes version 0.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14257685 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 16:52:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, mercenaries!

This is the third patch to the major update of The Dragon Reborn.

In this patch, we've gathered MANY different gameplay improvements: added the ability to speed up animations, made mission difficulties more logical and understandable, added graphical settings, and improved interfaces for several game systems.

Also, don't miss our questions for your answers! There's a lot of information about the future of the project and our plans.

We'll be back to you soon with details about the Magnum upgrade patch. Stay tuned for news!

And now, to the patch notes:

GENERAL

Adjusted the difficulty curve for the first missions towards smoother difficulty progression.

Rebalanced mission difficulties; hidden parameters such as the number of floors/items/monster points per floor now directly depend only on the mission difficulty rating. Reward point ranges have also been reworked.

Revised reloading mechanics for more understandable behavior. Reloading now doesn't consume action points instantly, and enemies in line of sight don't affect reloading logic.

Makeshift batteries can now charge auto-docs and scanners.

Auto-doc now heals all wounds instead of one random wound.

Stun status will now force the character out from Stealth Movement Mode to Normal Movement Mode.

Marauder perk no longer applies to allied creature corpses (no skill increase or extra loot from them).

Weapon durability now decreases when amputating limbs.

Added a limit on reputation change with corporations to 20 units as a result of mission completion.

Faction tech level will no longer drop below previously reached thresholds (rounded to the nearest whole number). For example: if a faction's tech level is 3.54, it won't drop below 3.

Minor wounds of any type will no longer trigger wound-receiving perk triggers.

Robots and turrets now have immunity to stun, and their remains cannot be used to resurrect corpses via the Pact of Unlife ritual.

Throwing melee weapons at enemies will now only activate by Shift + Left Mouse Click combination; a simple click will move the character towards the enemy for melee attack.

On defense missions and during peaceful station visits, the map will now be fully explored from the beginning.

Change in shooting mechanics: hitting a target outside the effective range of the weapon will NOT apply additional weapon effects: stun, pushback, ignition.

AI enemies now consume weapon durability during melee attacks. If a melee weapon is broken or has no charges, the attack will be considered as an unarmed attack.

Minor fixes to storyline missions, displaying additional messages.

UI / UX

Reworked the help section, now accessible from the main menu:

Updated text in the "General Information" tab.

Added a tab with all tips from Jane.

Added an F.A.Q. tab.

Improved the weapon and armor comparison interface in the tooltip.

Added instructional tips from Jane about acid pools and jammers. The tip will appear when the player first encounters a jammer or acid pool.

Added a post-mission statistics screen, showing rewards, reputation gain, faction tech level, and strength level.

Added new options in settings:

Character animation speed (x1 - x2 - x4 - x8).

HDR toggle.

Chromatic aberration toggle.

Camera centering toggle while player is moving.

Additional item comparison toggle.

Added new metrics to the Magnum statistics section.

During missions, tabs with items not yet opened will be marked with a star next to the number.

Interactive objects (workbench, stove, auto-doc, level scanner) now appear on the mini-map, and elevator icons on the mini-map indicate the direction in which the elevator operates (up or down).

In the context menu for splitting items into stacks, the logic of selecting a stack for splitting is inverted.

The tooltip for an item will now also display its average market price and quantity in Magnum's inventory.

Key functionality of Left Control, Left Shift, and Left Alt keys is duplicated for their right counterparts.

The resistance tooltip will now also display the combined damage resistance value.

FIXES

Fixed: Enemies with ranged weapons could move and shoot in one action point.

Fixed: In some cases, enemies and players could attack a door after its destruction, blocking passage through it.

Fixed: Shadow change option was inaccessible in the main menu and in space mode.

Fixed: Quest items were sometimes destroyed in fire.

Fixed: Item prices were not displayed on the price graph screen in some localizations.

Fixed: It was possible to resurrect a corpse using the Pact of Unlife if a character stood on the cell with the corpse.

Fixed: Calorie expenditure in the walking mode tooltip was incorrectly displayed for Mercenary Mirza Aishatu.

Fixed: Some weapons did not appear on quasi-morphs (especially on the Lunar Servitor).

Fixed: Some types of footwear were not displayed on characters.

Fixed: When forming a pile of corpses, corpse sprites also appeared in the bottom left corner of the map.

Fixed: Spamming the Shift key when throwing melee weapons led to the creation of multiple knives (visual bug).

Fixed: In some localizations, the wound type was incorrectly translated.

Fixed: Heartbeat sound spam when the player has many wounds.

Fixed: In some cases, it was impossible to pass through a just-evaporated poison without taking any action.

Fixed: If you start switching to your turn while running and then receive a wound that prevents running, the mode switch still occurred.

