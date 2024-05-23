 Skip to content

Flatspace update for 23 May 2024

Flatspace: Music Pack 1 Update

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A little update for Flatspace today, to prepare for future Flatspace Music Packs, including the first DLC for Flatspace; the original Flatspace Music Pack 1 coming later today.

