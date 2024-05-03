Update 1.6.2 - Released

Hello Slimesventure Friends!

O**[/b]nce again, a very long time has passed since our last update! But now it's time again.

We start with a Slimesventure: Your Destination update, which, as announced, will mainly focus on fixing bugs so that we can concentrate on the new upcoming game.

The first post about the new game is expected to appear on our website next week, but for now, let's take a look at the patch notes for the new Update 1.6.2 Bug Destruction:

Critical Changes

After day 7, game crashed through parsing error – [b]fixed**

Items can be crafted without needed Resources, leaded to game crash – fixed

FunctionalChanges

Wheater doesn’t have the same typ two days in a row. – updated

Opening different panels in main menu causes overlaping, if not disabling the previous one – fixed

First day starts now at: 6am -> 10am – updated

“Tell me the next day” – Wizard – removed

Stamina is now first fully regenerating, when fully used – added

Graphical Changes

Loading Bar not visible anymore, when Newsletter appeared the next day – updated

Buildings lights are now visible, when the night appear – updated

No overwhelming lightintensity, when entering a building the first time – fixed

Better colors and crafting buttons in crafting menu – updated

Stamina bar better colors and text – updated

Ending credit scene had lost image – updated

Menu credit window now has a splash image leading to this website – added

Prologue sequences play now at 10 am to have a more sunny appearence – updated

Menu now has moving gras – updated

Text content and formation – updated

Many collision, layer and lightning bugs – fixed

Audio Changes

Atmosphere does now play in loop, to prevent silence – updated

Music plays at day start and at 6pm switching to night music – updated

Slime jumping sound, doesn’t play anymore, when time is stopped (Menus, Dialogues…) – updated

Thanks as always to all people, who play and played - Slimesventure: Your Destination!

Continue enjoying,

Leon