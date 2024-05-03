Share · View all patches · Build 14257557 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there!

To mark Polish Constitution Days Sale on May 3rd, we're refreshing our EcoGnomix demo with some new content!

Remember to play it today!

Catch you later!

P.S. Remember, the sale is from May 3rd to May 10th

