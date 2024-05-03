- Added Passives to Knight and Paladin offhands:
-- Bleeding Blade: 50% chance to cause bleeding
-- Thorns: Melee attackers take 10% of max hp of the defender as damage
-- Retribution: 20% chance to parry melee attacks
-- Epiphany: 10% chance to apply 'Inspire' when healing
- Added new item:
-- Iron Mace - Mace (1H) - Passive: Thorns
-- Stormforge and Iron Mace will for now only be available as starting items for testing
- Endless battles will now always grant exp and gold if a dwarf survives
- 'Holy Fire' Rune now additionally adds Wisdom as burn damage modifier
- You can now exit the battle report by pressing the Right Arrow Key
- Fixed an issue with the navigation in the Rune Circle
- Fixed an issue with the player settings for autoprogression in Endless Battles
- Fixed a bug where Ember Staff would target dead Orcs in Endless Battles
Update v1.10.3 - Return of the knights
