Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Update v1.10.3 - Return of the knights

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Passives to Knight and Paladin offhands:
    -- Bleeding Blade: 50% chance to cause bleeding
    -- Thorns: Melee attackers take 10% of max hp of the defender as damage
    -- Retribution: 20% chance to parry melee attacks
    -- Epiphany: 10% chance to apply 'Inspire' when healing
  • Added new item:
    -- Iron Mace - Mace (1H) - Passive: Thorns
    -- Stormforge and Iron Mace will for now only be available as starting items for testing
  • Endless battles will now always grant exp and gold if a dwarf survives
  • 'Holy Fire' Rune now additionally adds Wisdom as burn damage modifier
  • You can now exit the battle report by pressing the Right Arrow Key
  • Fixed an issue with the navigation in the Rune Circle
  • Fixed an issue with the player settings for autoprogression in Endless Battles
  • Fixed a bug where Ember Staff would target dead Orcs in Endless Battles

