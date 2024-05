Share · View all patches · Build 14257540 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 16:13:35 UTC by Wendy

Controller support!

You can now play the game with any(?) controller (Does not work with UI, but gameplay itself is possible)

Better UI

Removed text that covered some of the screen, added a new spot where you can see the game controls in the pause menu.

Better optimization

Removed unnecessaries, adjusted scripts so that few things required processing resources.

Better chain physics

Improved the chains on the baskets to be better!