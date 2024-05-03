-- PATCH 0.1.07.8.Early Access

Save system
We made an update on Steam, this update will delete your saves.
We had to do this due to a bug in the old backup system, sometimes there were conflicts..
We are sincerely sorry, we tried to find solutions to prevent this from happening, to no avail.. :/
We took the opportunity to change the save system so that this no longer happens.
We are sincerely sorry for this problem.
We know how frustrating it can be to lose a save after hours of playing. 🥶
If you don't want to start again you can contact us on our discord, we can try to contact you to try to give you a save.
Discord : https://discord.gg/U6RTzBbYbZ
This will not happen again..
Balancing
The drop rate of weapons and items has been increased by 15% with the Gacha system.
Changed files in this update