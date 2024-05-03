-- PATCH 0.1.07.8.Early Access

Save system

We made an update on Steam, this update will delete your saves.

We had to do this due to a bug in the old backup system, sometimes there were conflicts..

We are sincerely sorry, we tried to find solutions to prevent this from happening, to no avail.. :/

We took the opportunity to change the save system so that this no longer happens.

We are sincerely sorry for this problem.

We know how frustrating it can be to lose a save after hours of playing. 🥶

If you don't want to start again you can contact us on our discord, we can try to contact you to try to give you a save.

Discord : https://discord.gg/U6RTzBbYbZ

This will not happen again..

Balancing

The drop rate of weapons and items has been increased by 15% with the Gacha system.