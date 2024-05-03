 Skip to content

Sword vs Horde update for 3 May 2024

Update 4: German Translation

Update 4: German Translation

Build 14257401

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • translated the game to German and added options to change language
  • controls menu and tutorial box now shows key labels according to keyboard layout
  • changed some text to make it more historically accurate
  • changed Crusader Armor sprite to be more accurate (and also look better)
  • fixed music playing for a split second when starting the game with music volume at zero

