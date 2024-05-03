- translated the game to German and added options to change language
- controls menu and tutorial box now shows key labels according to keyboard layout
- changed some text to make it more historically accurate
- changed Crusader Armor sprite to be more accurate (and also look better)
- fixed music playing for a split second when starting the game with music volume at zero
Sword vs Horde update for 3 May 2024
Update 4: German Translation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
