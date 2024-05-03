Share · View all patches · Build 14257345 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 15:59:22 UTC by Wendy

+1) Made the dragon UI poisoned.

At first, I steamed with the icon, it's so beautiful to implement it without a design.

But then such an idea arose, the dragon icon is painted over in green,

and goes away with the duration of the poison. In my opinion, it turned out to be a good solution)

+2) Synchronize the timing of the arrow departure.

Set up the waiting time for the goblin archer.

((In general, he now waits a little before firing,

so that the machine gun does not work.)

(She is now directed directly to the dragon.)

++3) Done: an earthquake destroys the construction of losers.

Added the launch of the earthshake for tests to the editor's commands.



+4) Now, after a victory / defeat, the doublers do not shoot.