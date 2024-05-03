Partial Update Fixes

-Fixed an issue where the conductor's switch operation via keyboard does not respond at the first station with right-side door opening in conductor mode.

-Corrected the display of "Headlight (On/Off)" in key assignment settings, which was incorrectly labeled as "Headlight Dimming". The position of this setting item has also been moved above the headlight dimming.

-Fixed a malfunction where the master controller in cars other than the first one was operating.

-Addressed a bug where the motor sound would not play in trailer cars when set to "Always On".

-Corrected an issue where the video of the 3000 series was not displayed in the vehicle introduction at the museum.

-Additionally, some wording has been revised.

-Removed the LED guide display that was above the doors on the intermediate cars of the 3300 series.

-Expanded the range of possible camera movements.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・車掌モードで最初の駅が右側開扉の場合キーボードでの車掌スイッチ操作が反応しないことがある不具合を対策しました。

・キー割り当て設定の「前照灯（On/Off）」の表示が「前灯減光」になっていたのを修正しました。また、設定項目の位置を前灯減光の上に移動しました。

・1両目以外のマスコンが動いていた不具合を修正しました。

・モーター音を「常時」に設定時、T車でモータ音が鳴らない不具合を修正しました。

・資料館の車両紹介で3000形の映像が映っていない不具合を修正しました。

また、一部文言を修正しました。

・3300形の中間車のドア上にLED案内表示器があったのをなくしました。

・視点移動できる範囲を広げました。