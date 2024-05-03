Patch v1.4 - Game Performance Improvements

Hello everyone, and thank you for playing Ontotis.
The following game and performance improvements have been added in Patch v1.4:
- The game was upgraded to Unreal Engine v5.4.1, resulting in improved overall performance, particularly in outdoor environments.
- Fixed an issue with the collision of the drawer containing the Huxley house key at the start of the game, making it easier to interact with.
- Changed the interaction method in the second part of the keypad puzzle to now use a freecam input system.
- Enhanced the visual effects for weather, adding more fog and rain to create a more immersive outdoor atmosphere.
- Fixed a bug where the flashlight and the axe wouldn’t have shadows.
As mentioned in the previous patch notes, the game is now available in 6 languages: English, French, Japanese, Turkish, Spanish, and Portuguese (Brazilian).
