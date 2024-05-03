- Added Blast mode.
Click
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43770999/f7082920d1da608fc5be6b91f0dda3a48a32cdee.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43770999/f7082920d1da608fc5be6b91f0dda3a48a32cdee.gif)[/url]
Draw
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43770999/2546b219cfd19f77d15d08397a8eb6e55d86df1f.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43770999/2546b219cfd19f77d15d08397a8eb6e55d86df1f.gif)[/url]
Switch
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43770999/856cbfb6e6002e485765c5c92455829233ff7850.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43770999/856cbfb6e6002e485765c5c92455829233ff7850.gif)[/url]
- Added Duel.
Defeat the opponent by blasting cores.
Strengthen yourself in the store and defeat opponents with higher mastery.
- Updated leaderboard.
- Updated the leaderboard legends reward system.
- Time is starts after the first move.
- Extra points were gradually increased for the move or time left at the end of the stage.
- Updated UI.
- Typo fix.
- Added keybinds.
- Improved game loading.
- Added new achievements.(in-game)
22 general achievements
10 core achievements
74 duel achievements
10 secret achievements
MAJOR Core-Blast update for 3 May 2024
03052024 Update (Duel & Blast Mode)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
DLC 2541390 Depot 2541390
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update