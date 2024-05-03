Update Notes for May 3rd

Just some quick fixes to address some bugs that you all encountered! Thank you all for reporting these issues! If you find anything else, don't hesitate to let us know!
Changes
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck during delays in NPC cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue where the pause menu would be invisible.
- Fixed the control bindings not being saved.
- Made it so that the internal render scale is set to 1X for the Highest quality mode. (To avoid Moiré patterns in dithering)
- Fixed wrong time display for runs on the daily mountain.
- Fixed occurrences where found equipment items couldn't be equipped.
- Adjusted difficulty for a mission in Zone 2.
