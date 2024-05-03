 Skip to content

Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 3 May 2024

Patch 0.10h1

Disabled resolution setting, this was added not too long ago and is giving too many issues.
Needs to be refined before being re-introduced.

Fixed controls not showing up and settings not saving properly in level 2 and 3.

