Divekick update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes for May 6th 2024

May 6th 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that caused invites and joining to not work in the Steam Friends List
  • Fixed an input issue where Player 2 controls took priority in an online match
  • Fixed a crash that would occur while a player would join a match while another player would be talking
  • Divekick on PC now has proper anti-aliasing and does not suffer from Vita performance enhancements

