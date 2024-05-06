- Fixed an issue that caused invites and joining to not work in the Steam Friends List
- Fixed an input issue where Player 2 controls took priority in an online match
- Fixed a crash that would occur while a player would join a match while another player would be talking
- Divekick on PC now has proper anti-aliasing and does not suffer from Vita performance enhancements
Divekick update for 6 May 2024
Update Notes for May 6th 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
