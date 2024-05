Share · View all patches · Build 14256929 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hey there! The beta phase for Nebula Flow will end on Monday the 13th.

Here's what's new on this build:

Added more features for training mode:

can now play a level from a certain section of the song

song speed can be set from 50% up to 150%

note regeneration can be turned off to keep practicing the exact same chart

note missed sound can be turned off

Mouse inputs can now be bound (note: current bindings will be reset to default).

Various bug fixes.