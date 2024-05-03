 Skip to content

骷髅大战 update for 3 May 2024

Massive amount of props and multiple props set together to trigger the set effec

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Major updates to the jungle map (battle rhythm, UI layout, more props, set effects)
-Fix several bugs
-More testing will be done to gradually improve and align the updates for the Glacier map as well.

