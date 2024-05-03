 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frogmonster update for 3 May 2024

Thanks for 1 Month + New Boss - Borp!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14256872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.3 is now LIVE!

Face off against BORP a new challenge boss where you will have to keep jumping!

Might want to checkout where you fought the Long Beast in the Outskirts! After beating the game

Other bugfixes
-Mud now shows damage on his body when it's close to over
-Fixed some scaling for ultrawide monitors
-Coin saving amounts fixed to always save correctly
-Added something to help avoid soft locks between the Old Road and Old Wood
-Fixed some wording on several items
-Chroma stability fix

Thanks to everyone who has played! It's been 1 month now and you all have made it really special so I just wanted to say thank you!

Excited to keep bringing more surprises to Frogmonster

thanks
-Ben

Changed files in this update

Depot 1853761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link