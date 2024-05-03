Thanks for 1 Month + New Boss - Borp!!!

Version 1.0.3 is now LIVE!
Face off against BORP a new challenge boss where you will have to keep jumping!
Might want to checkout where you fought the Long Beast in the Outskirts! After beating the game
Other bugfixes
-Mud now shows damage on his body when it's close to over
-Fixed some scaling for ultrawide monitors
-Coin saving amounts fixed to always save correctly
-Added something to help avoid soft locks between the Old Road and Old Wood
-Fixed some wording on several items
-Chroma stability fix
Thanks to everyone who has played! It's been 1 month now and you all have made it really special so I just wanted to say thank you!
Excited to keep bringing more surprises to Frogmonster
thanks
-Ben
Changed files in this update