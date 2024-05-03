Thanks for 1 Month + New Boss - Borp!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14256872 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.0.3 is now LIVE!

Face off against BORP a new challenge boss where you will have to keep jumping!

Might want to checkout where you fought the Long Beast in the Outskirts! After beating the game

Other bugfixes

-Mud now shows damage on his body when it's close to over

-Fixed some scaling for ultrawide monitors

-Coin saving amounts fixed to always save correctly

-Added something to help avoid soft locks between the Old Road and Old Wood

-Fixed some wording on several items

-Chroma stability fix

Thanks to everyone who has played! It's been 1 month now and you all have made it really special so I just wanted to say thank you!

Excited to keep bringing more surprises to Frogmonster

thanks

-Ben