Multiplayer Update – Now Live!

Citizens of New Wirral! Today is the day for the launch of the FREE Multiplayer Update!

As a reminder, here is what you can expect from today’s exciting launch:

Party-up with up to 8 players, all visible in your world as you travel!

Battle your friends in 1v1, and even assign custom rules to your battle such as enabling/disabling sticker attributes!

Trade tapes with each other, including any stickers you’ve applied!

Team up for raid battles against Rogue Fusions to receive Cyber Material to help you obtain Bootlegs faster!

We’d love to help highlight your screenshots from playing with friends! Tag us @byttenstudio so we can share them on official accounts! <3 Better yet, drop them right into Discord so we can see them in real time! If you’re looking for a fabulous group of folks to team up with, Discord is a great place to begin.

Also, check out our friends at Moonstone Island - we just added the costume of the main character into Cassette Beasts!

We’re not done yet – 2024 is going to bring some exciting announcements and new content updates you won’t want to miss! Follow us right here on Steam for all the latest <3

~ Bytten Studio