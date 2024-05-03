 Skip to content

Whitewater VR: Extreme Kayaking Adventure update for 3 May 2024

Update Notes for 2024-05-03

Build 14256831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Both left and right controllers can be used to navigate the menu.
  • Bugfix: Paddles getting stuck under the kayak.
  • Bugfix: No effect if both sides of the paddles are submerged, which may prevent unwanted physics glitches.
  • Height offset can now be set within a wider range.

