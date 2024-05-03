- Both left and right controllers can be used to navigate the menu.
- Bugfix: Paddles getting stuck under the kayak.
- Bugfix: No effect if both sides of the paddles are submerged, which may prevent unwanted physics glitches.
- Height offset can now be set within a wider range.
Whitewater VR: Extreme Kayaking Adventure update for 3 May 2024
Update Notes for 2024-05-03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update