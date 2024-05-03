Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.46

This update modernizes IFG and makes sure it runs nicely on new computers. Mac users now requires an ARM Mac (M1+) in order to run the latest version of the program. Old Mac users can still use the old version by selecting the legacy beta branch in steam. There are also a few new features and bug fixes, including a new setting to start with all icon categories folded.
Changes
- Will no longer crash if loading a mod with a corrupted PNG terrain texture
- Can now choose between horizontal and vertical hex grids
- New option to start with all icon categories folded
- Improved text alpha filtering
- Increased max nbr of icons 20000 -> 40000
- Windows got updated SDL libs to better support modern versions of Windows
- Mac version is now built for modern ARM Macs (M1+)
Changed files in this update