Illwinter's Floorplan Generator update for 3 May 2024

Illwinter's Floorplan Generator 1.46

This update modernizes IFG and makes sure it runs nicely on new computers. Mac users now requires an ARM Mac (M1+) in order to run the latest version of the program. Old Mac users can still use the old version by selecting the legacy beta branch in steam. There are also a few new features and bug fixes, including a new setting to start with all icon categories folded.

Changes

  • Will no longer crash if loading a mod with a corrupted PNG terrain texture
  • Can now choose between horizontal and vertical hex grids
  • New option to start with all icon categories folded
  • Improved text alpha filtering
  • Increased max nbr of icons 20000 -> 40000
  • Windows got updated SDL libs to better support modern versions of Windows
  • Mac version is now built for modern ARM Macs (M1+)

