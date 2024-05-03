 Skip to content

十位灵魂 update for 3 May 2024

v 0.1.12

View all patches · Build 14256705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Interacting with a building now takes time to restore the building's life value.
Previously: using soul would restore the building's life value instantly.
Now: Use soul to put the building in a restored state, use soul for restored value, it will be automatically converted to health over time, restored value will not exceed the difference between the maximum health value and the current health value.

Other:
Add background to all building blood bars
Repair values will show up as light green in the blood bar, converting to health values over time (light green converts to green)

Changed files in this update

