Interacting with a building now takes time to restore the building's life value.

Previously: using soul would restore the building's life value instantly.

Now: Use soul to put the building in a restored state, use soul for restored value, it will be automatically converted to health over time, restored value will not exceed the difference between the maximum health value and the current health value.

Other:

Add background to all building blood bars

Repair values will show up as light green in the blood bar, converting to health values over time (light green converts to green)