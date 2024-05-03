 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

System Shock update for 3 May 2024

Patch 1.2.18890

Share · View all patches · Build 14256491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SHODAN continues to perfect!

Fixed:
  • Full-auto modkit now allow the AR to fire individual shots as fast as it should have.
  • A case where an empty hotbar slot could be highlighted as if it was equipped has been fixed.
  • The Hacker's gender no longer resets to male when loading a game. This is in order to handle 1.1 saves properly due to the field not being serialized. Bug only occurs when swapping between 1.2 female and 1.1 male saves.
  • Force update dismembered limb bounds when visible = true.

Thanks again to all insects who throw themselves at the alter of Shodan. Your support and helps us reach the vision we've always had for this classic game. Enjoy your improved experience within the warrens of Citadel Station.

  • Your System Shock Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit System Shock - Windows Content Depot 482401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link