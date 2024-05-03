Patch 1.2.18890

SHODAN continues to perfect!

Fixed:

Full-auto modkit now allow the AR to fire individual shots as fast as it should have.

A case where an empty hotbar slot could be highlighted as if it was equipped has been fixed.

The Hacker's gender no longer resets to male when loading a game. This is in order to handle 1.1 saves properly due to the field not being serialized. Bug only occurs when swapping between 1.2 female and 1.1 male saves.

Force update dismembered limb bounds when visible = true.

Thanks again to all insects who throw themselves at the alter of Shodan. Your support and helps us reach the vision we've always had for this classic game. Enjoy your improved experience within the warrens of Citadel Station.