Undead Inc. | Police Aggression Hotfix

Hi everyone,

Thank you for all of your feedback since Undead Inc. released yesterday.

We’ve now rolled out a Day One Patch on Steam that fixes the police aggression issue that was affecting a large number of players. We’re sorry that this bug may have made the game more difficult than intended at launch, but we’re happy to report that it is now fixed.

We’re keeping track of other player bug reports and are working on fixes for those too. If you continue to run into any bugs, please report them to our support team, so we can address them in future hotfixes: https://www.team17.com/support/

We’re also aware of all of the gameplay and tutorial feedback from players and we will be working towards addressing this in the near future. We’ll have more information about this soon, but please be assured that we have heard your feedback and want to make Undead Inc. an enjoyable experience for all of our players.

Thank you again for playing the game and for providing us with your thoughts and feedback.

The Undead Inc. Team