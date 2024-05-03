 Skip to content

Project Arcade update for 3 May 2024

New Game Mode Update

Build 14256446 · Last edited by Wendy

New Game:

  • Snake - the mini game that everyone knows :)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where scores from the Memory Cards were not loaded correctly

Changes:

  • Small adjustment to the colour scheme

