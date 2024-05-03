Major Update EA 01 : It's Scoring Time !

Hello dear Runners !

We hope that you fought well and died a lot ! (with a smile, please.)

In the mean-time (hehe), we did pretty much the same in real life to bring you a deliciously viscious patch with plenty in it.

So, what's in it for you ?

Scores and Leaderboards

It's finally here, the pointless and nonetheless thrilling friendly competition on who's getting the biggest number in the end ! Ladies and gentlemen, bow to the mighty LEADERBOARD!

Throughout your run, a score will be calculated base on your performance and the difficulty, and will allow you to show who's the boss to that one friend that unlocked "Backpack" achievement faster than anyone.

Even if you are friendless (which is clearly concerning, we have a discord and cookies, don't hesitate to drop by !), the Leaderboard is community wide and will allow you to see if you rank among the best (or the beast) ! You can access it here.

This score is roughly based on monsters killed, objectives completed, last arena reached, and your average map completion time.

Multiplayer QOL

In addition of a reason to kill the friend that brag the most, we also pick up on feedback about multiplayer issues for a better gaming experience.

You'll now see the health and shield bars of your fellow runners, be notified when they die, see their name above their head, and an arrow will indicate in which direction they are when one of them gets past your screen's edge.

We are also in discussion about implementing a feature that would allow players to sacrifice items to help a fellow "Backpack" in dire need of said items. We will keep you update about that.

While we are probably the only one excited about it as devs, there is something in for you : an average +30% performance boost on average configuration, and even more on high end settings for higher hardwares. Small configuration would still have around a +20% framerate improvement overall.

And Many More

And a whole bunch of patch, balancing, bugfix, sound localisation, and everything that goes with it. Here is a sorted-but-not-too-much list about it :

Classes :

Warrior

Added an aim offset for a better user experience

Increased base sword range

Decreased attack speed of Normal ability slightly

Archer

Its Normal ability (left click by default) has a better hitbox penetration to hit weakpoints more easily

Increased its Offensive ability damage

Lancer

Increased its Offensive ability damage

All classes

Balance level up condition of Offensive abilities, from "Hit monsters" to "Kill monsters"

Monsters

The JellyFish health bar now properly shows damage taken

Now monsters stay correctly in their knockback animation when stunned

Monsters' AI will now try to get back to their nav mesh when outside of it

Fix secondary objectives not correctly improving bosses' loot rate

Fix additional spawners on Barricade and Ruins arenas

The damage threshold monsters have to suffer to cancel their animation was decreased from 25 to 20 %

Increase knockback duration on monsters after their animation cancellation from 0.2s to 0.3s

Achievements

The "Hold the Line" achievement should now work properly

"Impact Point" achievement is now implemented

"No Scratch" and other achievements related to the campfire should now be obtainable correctly

Items related

Fix the item applying a random effect on attacks, it can now apply stun and freeze effects too

Fix the item giving more of each other items owned during the run, it can now roll a 6

Fix the item transforming health regen into damage, now damage is properly applied to monsters instead of player

Recycle on crafting table don't give back one of the items used during an attempt

Fix Armor bar being shown even after player removed all his armor with the crafting table

Miscellaneous

Added a VFX feedback on collectible supplies

Removed monster weapon shadows for Medium shadow quality or less

"Join session" and "return to host menu" buttons in Join menu are disabled if player click on it to show loading and to prevent spam

Timer in lobby will now be blue instead of red

Fixed directional hit indicator for clients in multiplayer

Invisible walls now give a hints on where there are

Fall damage are now properly rounded as integers

Improvements made when a critical amount of monsters is reached (caches upgrade)

Reworked primary objectives of Ruins and Barricade arenas as well as their visual appearance, to clarify their goal.

Additional lore and stories splattered all around, be aware Runners !

On that note, we wish you an happy death (in game of course), and we hope to see you on Discord with your feedbacks !

With much love,

Random Synapse Team.