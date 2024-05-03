Update v1.01 Released and Special Promotions!

We're excited to announce a new update for VoxelScaper! In this update, we've fixed a critical bug that caused the game to crash when building too high.

We received feedback that the game crashes when you build too high or when you cover the whole map. This update fixes the issue, so if you haven't updated your game yet, we encourage you to do so.

Additionally, we've made several other improvements and optimizations to enhance your gaming experience.

Thank you so much for your support! Please keep the feedback coming to help us provide players with a better gaming experience.

Special Promotion Alert!

Keep an eye out for our periodic special promotions! Share VoxelScaper with your family and friends so they can take advantage of this amazing offer!