Build 1.0.9

Hey folks,

Apologies for the rollback yesterday, 1.0.8 was live for 1.5 hours, and people were immediately reporting issues with the transparent background, so we rolled back to the previous 1.0.7 build. For now, I’ve removed the performance improvements with the transparent background until we figure out what’s causing the issues.

Improved performance for bigger resolution / high refresh rate monitors. We’ve updated Unity to a much newer version (2022 LTS) and we’ve removed some unnecessary computing tasks around how the transparency was being drawn. Please let me know how this works, it might not be perfect but it should be a lot better.

We’ve updated Unity to a much newer version (2022 LTS) Credited the people who spent three whole days helping me with this issue!

With the improved performance implementation, some of the UI elements had to be shuffled around.

some of the UI elements had to be shuffled around. Save file improvements! After talking with the folks who made the save file plugin, we have improved the code, added checks to catch errors, and lastly added automatic backups which will load if the original file is corrupted.

The new save code only writes once to the file when needed so hopefully power outages and sudden crashes will no longer affect save files. While I cannot restore previously corrupted files, I hope this update will prevent files from being wiped in the future.

In-game timer should now update correctly and according to real-time. Previously it would either go faster or slower than real time depending on the frame rate set in the graphics settings.

The first piece of the blocked land on the right side is now actually blocked lol.

Previously, saving while Rusty was clearing a piece of land would lock that piece of land when loading the game back up. This should be fixed now!

Restarting the game should automatically detect your monitor's resolution and set the game to that resolution. Before you had to physically press R or T to reset the camera/resolution.

Added more checks for achievements like 10 Million Spare Parts, 1 Million Biofuel, 1 Million Watered Crops, and 1 Million Harvested Crops. There are now 3 different places in the game that can trigger these achievements (on every load) so hopefully they will work more consistently.

Speaking of 1 Million Harvests, I have decided to lower the achievement down to 250,000 Harvests. This was a miscalculation on my part and to me 1 Million seems a little too far out of reach. Running the game for days on end is not fun - especially when the game’s content does not currently match the hours needed to reach those numbers. I think lowering it to 250k still makes it a grindy-idle achievement but it doesn’t outstay its welcome.

What I hope to tackle next:

Performance on high-refresh rate monitors

Balancing patch for bees, butterflies, and berry bushes. Currently, how they behave is too confusing and not very reliable.

Adding more quality-of-life features and content!

Thank you! I was supposed to make a week 1 recap today but that will have to wait until tomorrow now :orange_heart: