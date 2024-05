Hey heisters!

As was mentioned in the original Operation Medic Bag update way back in February, a new LMG primary will be added into the game for free. The team is working to put the finishing touches on this new weapon for a future update, but today we wanted to take the opportunity to talk a little bit more about it, and who better to interview on the topic of weapons in PAYDAY 3 than the one designing it?

Check out the full blog post here!