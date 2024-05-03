Ingression | OUT NOW

Hey everyone,

Creating Ingression has been the most thrilling and demanding adventure of my life. For over a year, I've poured my heart and soul into shaping this challenging and mind-bending precision platformer, where each jump is a calculated risk and every portal leads to new trials.

I spent countless late nights coding, refining, and testing every element of the game. There were moments of frustration when bugs seemed bad and doubts crept in about my ability to see it through alone.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966970/Ingression

For me, Ingression isn't just a game; it's a milestone, a defining moment in my journey as a developer. No matter where life takes me next, I'll always cherish this project, knowing that I created something truly exceptional.

Thank you for purchasing this and sharing your thoughts about it in the reviews!

