 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ingression update for 3 May 2024

Ingression | OUT NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 14256320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Creating Ingression has been the most thrilling and demanding adventure of my life. For over a year, I've poured my heart and soul into shaping this challenging and mind-bending precision platformer, where each jump is a calculated risk and every portal leads to new trials.

I spent countless late nights coding, refining, and testing every element of the game. There were moments of frustration when bugs seemed bad and doubts crept in about my ability to see it through alone.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966970/Ingression

For me, Ingression isn't just a game; it's a milestone, a defining moment in my journey as a developer. No matter where life takes me next, I'll always cherish this project, knowing that I created something truly exceptional.

Thank you for purchasing this and sharing your thoughts about it in the reviews!

Oh, and don't forget about our socials!

Like the game? Join us on our social media! We will regularly post development updates, throw in some memes, and try to look as cool as possible! If you want to support us right now - follow our social media and spread the word about Ingression!

► Twitter - https://twitter.com/IngressionGame

► Discord - https://discord.com/invite/nrcfABDUhV

► TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@espale.studios

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1966971
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1966972
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1966973
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1966974
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link