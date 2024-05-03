It's here everyone! Pure Racer is coming to our simulator!

Now, you might have noticed that the original racer got renamed to 'default' in the previous patch, and well, the reason for that is because the previous racer... although it did have a close resemblance to the Racer drone, its specifications were more akin to that of a combination between the freestyle/racer drone, but being true to the neither, and that makes it a pretty good default drone.

That is why we came up with the new drone that is 'true' to the Racer drone characteristics, it's fast and it's agile.

You can get this PureRacer for the price of $2.99!

This is the second brand-new drone that we have introduced so far, can you guess what will be the next one?

Since we're celebrating the 4th anniversary of the game, buying a pure racer can bring you a lot, lot more. More information next week!

P.S. The Dev Team is apologizing for the inconsistency regarding the physics problem, we are fully committed to solving this!

Patch 2.5.8 changelog: