Patch 3-5-2024 has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14256274 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 20:33:14 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

I'm happy super excited to share with you a new patch for INSPIRE. Here are the patch notes.

Updates:

Added Controller Support. NOTE: The game uses its own controller mapping system, so it's adviced to disable Steam Input for the game.

Added a new critical hit system that triggers when in aiming mode.



While aiming, there's a chance that you perform a critical hit, doubling your damage.

Increased the brightness of the night slightly. Shadows are now less dark at night.

Journal text improvements.

Player items sell now for 50% less. No more selling used weapons for premium.

Improved Quest flow of the Main Quest. Obelisk destruction is now required before being able to enter Mount Crater.

Added a small light to the player to improve visibility when in dark areas.

Bugfixes:

Improved ground detection, so player shooting is now more accurate, whilst also fixing an issue where the player would sometimes not shoot when on slopes.

Various small performance fixes.

Make sure to update INSPIRE to the latest version, to experience these new additions/fixes.

And as always, if there's something you'd like to see changed, do let me know!

Thank you for playing the game and finding improvements and issues!

-Nick