INSPIRE update for 3 May 2024

Patch 3-5-2024 has been released!

Build 14256274

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

I'm happy super excited to share with you a new patch for INSPIRE. Here are the patch notes.

Updates:

  • Added Controller Support. NOTE: The game uses its own controller mapping system, so it's adviced to disable Steam Input for the game.
  • Added a new critical hit system that triggers when in aiming mode.


While aiming, there's a chance that you perform a critical hit, doubling your damage.

  • Increased the brightness of the night slightly. Shadows are now less dark at night.
  • Journal text improvements.
  • Player items sell now for 50% less. No more selling used weapons for premium.
  • Improved Quest flow of the Main Quest. Obelisk destruction is now required before being able to enter Mount Crater.
  • Added a small light to the player to improve visibility when in dark areas.

Bugfixes:

  • Improved ground detection, so player shooting is now more accurate, whilst also fixing an issue where the player would sometimes not shoot when on slopes.
  • Various small performance fixes.

Make sure to update INSPIRE to the latest version, to experience these new additions/fixes.
And as always, if there's something you'd like to see changed, do let me know!

Thank you for playing the game and finding improvements and issues!

-Nick

