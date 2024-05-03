 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 3 May 2024

Hotfix Patch Note — 1.0.0.1286 (b14256255)

Build 14256255

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new hotfix [1.0.0.1286 (b14256255)] is now live with the following changes:

Updated

  • Credits updated

Fixed

  • Visible variable name in Slander Campaign Result event
  • Gameplay Settings has wrong title name

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Army movement with an “intercept” command might not work correctly all the time
  • Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
  • Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

