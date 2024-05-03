Hotfix Patch Note — 1.0.0.1286 (b14256255)

A new hotfix [1.0.0.1286 (b14256255)] is now live with the following changes:
Updated
- Credits updated
Fixed
- Visible variable name in Slander Campaign Result event
- Gameplay Settings has wrong title name
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with an “intercept” command might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict Resolution
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
