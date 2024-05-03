 Skip to content

宗门与妖兽 update for 3 May 2024

v8.1

Build 14256247

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Classification of Demon Pills: Calculate the quantity separately for Ordinary Demon Pills and Hongmeng Demon Pills
  2. Hongmeng Demon Pill can be recast
  3. Hongmeng Demon Pill increases the attribute that can reduce the number of level unlocks
  4. The illusion task is displayed.
  5. Mirage automatically retrieves treasure chests

