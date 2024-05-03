 Skip to content

Kandria update for 3 May 2024

Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix for Kandria has been released with the following changes:

  • Fix a crash when a toast is displayed while the map is being closed
    Reported by aerphanas, delta_zzerty, desmondlulu
  • Fix a crash due to race conditions with the OpenGL context on Windows while the game is shutting down
    Reported by bryan, RJ, azale, vovin, JoyousCoconut, skymt, Mateusz, nat
  • Fix a crash due to race conditions with windowing events while the game is shutting down
    Reported by Chris
  • Don't require fontconfig to be present on a target Linux system
    Reported by julius
  • Improve error reporting when the game crashes due to a corrupted or faulty install

