A hotfix for Kandria has been released with the following changes:
- Fix a crash when a toast is displayed while the map is being closed
Reported by aerphanas, delta_zzerty, desmondlulu
- Fix a crash due to race conditions with the OpenGL context on Windows while the game is shutting down
Reported by bryan, RJ, azale, vovin, JoyousCoconut, skymt, Mateusz, nat
- Fix a crash due to race conditions with windowing events while the game is shutting down
Reported by Chris
- Don't require fontconfig to be present on a target Linux system
Reported by julius
- Improve error reporting when the game crashes due to a corrupted or faulty install
