Update 14 0.5.0 Controller Update

Hey guys!

Dropping the update now rather than later, there's been some delays in getting the Full Release Trailer ready.

In the mean time, controllers!

0.5.0 Updates:

Added Full Controller Support

Added Snake Sound Effects

Added Name Plates for the skins

The toaster skin spawns a piece of toast when you collide with a wall

Snakes can be used to score points if you push it through a pipe

The kebab and taco skins drop some of their fillings when you collide with a wall

Added a Controls Panel

Added more RGB