Poppy Toast update for 3 May 2024

Update 14 0.5.0 Controller Update

Update 14 0.5.0 Controller Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Dropping the update now rather than later, there's been some delays in getting the Full Release Trailer ready.

In the mean time, controllers!

0.5.0 Updates:

  • Added Full Controller Support
  • Added Snake Sound Effects
  • Added Name Plates for the skins
  • The toaster skin spawns a piece of toast when you collide with a wall
  • Snakes can be used to score points if you push it through a pipe
  • The kebab and taco skins drop some of their fillings when you collide with a wall
  • Added a Controls Panel
  • Added more RGB
  • Adjusted spawn rate of snakes
  • Updated the sprite for the CEO Skin and Achievement

