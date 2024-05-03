 Skip to content

Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom update for 3 May 2024

Patch 1.0.6

Patch 1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We got a small patch coming in hot today, and it's localization related!

Patch Notes

Localization

  • Updated the entire Japanese localization for the game to bring it more up to par with the tone of the game in English.
  • Adjusted the localization for "TIME OUT" in Brazilian Portuguese based on community feedback.

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where the language switcher would default to LATAM Spanish even if regular Spanish was selected.

Gameplay

  • Shaved the toe hairs off Pizza King's feet.

