Patch 1.0.6

We got a small patch coming in hot today, and it's localization related!
Patch Notes
Localization
- Updated the entire Japanese localization for the game to bring it more up to par with the tone of the game in English.
- Adjusted the localization for "TIME OUT" in Brazilian Portuguese based on community feedback.
Bugs
- Fixed an issue where the language switcher would default to LATAM Spanish even if regular Spanish was selected.
Gameplay
- Shaved the toe hairs off Pizza King's feet.
