Build 14255902 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 15:13:43 UTC

Version: 1.23.1

Featured:

NEW Single Player mode: Time Trial, compete with other solo adventurers for the fastest extraction time while evading the dangers of a semi-fixed dungeon layout.

Gameplay:

Adjustments:

Added Discord and YT link buttons for the main menu

Tweaked "Intro Sequence" timings

Bug Fixes:

Fixed critical bug with the Tyrant breaking the game loop when defeated