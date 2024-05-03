Fishing Pond v1.11

Hi all!

First, thank you everyone who has supported the game so far. I really hope everyone has been enjoying playing the game.

I have had a couple feedback items that relate the gain of popularity being too fast so that by the time you get 100% popularity only half of the decorations/shop upgrades have been purchased. This can really take away from the feeling of progress and creates a wall of playability for some.

Customer Popularity Gains - Originally I had the popularity gains much lower as customers upvoted your pond, but before launch felt it was too slow and so I increased it prematurely. It has been returned now.

Shop and Decoration Popularity - The combined popularity from building/upgrading the decorations and shops would result in a 100% popularity once fully unlocked. This was intended to make it so once all was upgraded the player was ensured max popularity, but this seems to make popularity progress to quick. The total has been reduced to 50% once all are unlocked, making it so the popularity from fisher peoples needs to make up the other 50%.

I will be doing a full playtest today to ensure that these new values improve the progress of the game, and any tweaks needed will likely be updated later today.

This next update will hopefully also include a variety of quality adjustments provided from early feedback as well, and a new mini-game assuming I can work out the details of how to implement it.

Thanks again for all of your support, please let me know all feedback you have so that I can keep improving the game for everyone playing now and in the future!