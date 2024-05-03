Patch Notes - Mise à jour du 04/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14255809 · Last edited 3 May 2024 – 13:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Settings improvements:

Commands are now automatically adjusted according to the language of your steam account, offering a more intuitive experience for players using different keyboard layouts (AZERTY for French and QWERTY for English).

We've enhanced the settings interface to highlight the ability to change commands, offering players improved accessibility.

Gameplay improvements:

Projectiles are now removed and the player benefits from a brief period of invincibility when reappearing, avoiding unfair situations after death.

[]Trappers will no longer get stuck in their own bombs, ensuring smooth gameplay.

Boss animations can now be skipped for faster progression through the game (space bar).

The Butcher will no longer cause contact damage after his death.

Gameplay modification:

The patterns of certain bosses (meatmud and butcher) have been adapted, to make combat more dynamic and less predictable.

Trappers have had their behavior revisited: they now chase toward the player to drop bombs near him.

Visual and sound improvements:

A thicker, more colorful border has been added to shots, improving the understanding and aesthetics of fights.

Adjustments have been made to resolve visual issues such as red shots appearing when the bar is empty.

New sound effects, including a distinctive noise for Skullburn teleportation, have been integrated for added immersion.

Optimized progression and user interface:

The speed of falling and picking up gems has been increased, making item collection smoother and more enjoyable.

Inventory collisions for item interaction have been fixed, ensuring a smooth experience when using inventory features.

Miscellaneous:

Fixed a bug not displaying the taskbar icon.

Fixed a bug on the GIGA-CHAD achievement that was obtained upon entering the boss room.

Game stability improvements.

We hope that these improvements will improve your gaming experience and that you will enjoy these adjustments for an even more captivating adventure in Enter The Lost Chamber’s universe. Thank you for your continued support and valuable feedback, which helps us to constantly improve the game. Have fun!