 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Game Studio update for 3 May 2024

Patch v1.19.0-rc2

Share · View all patches · Build 14255807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.

Changelog

Twitch
  • Connect to a Twitch channel
  • Disconnect from a Twitch channel
  • Viewers can type !help in the chatroom to get informations about how to interact with City Game Studio
  • Viewers can become producer, artist, tester, developper, accountant, marketing manager, networking manager or HR
Bugfix
  • Fix a bug with custom-platforms and genre overview (not impacting the gameplay)
i18n
  • Improve CS translations (Thanks to MasterStudioCZ)

Changed depots in internal branch

View more data in app history for build 14255807
Linux City Game Studio GNU/Linux Depot 726841
Windows 32-bit City Game Studio Windows Depot 726842
macOS City Game Studio OSX Depot 726843
Windows 64-bit City Game Studio Windows 64 Depot 726844
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link